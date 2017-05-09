BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.39

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Amicus Therapeutics Inc:
* Amicus Therapeutics announces first quarter 2017 financial results and corporate updates
* Q1 loss per share $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - total product revenue in q1 2017 approximately $4.2 million, sequential increase of 50pct over total product revenue of $2.8 million in Q4 2016
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - continues to expect full-year 2017 net operating cash spend of between $175 million to $200 million
* Amicus Therapeutics sees FY 2017 total net cash spend (including third-party milestone payments and capital expenditures) of between $200 million and $225 million
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $279.8 million at march 31, 2017
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - current cash position is anticipated to fund ongoing operations into second half of 2018
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc- phase 3 EB topline data on track for 3Q17; additional important phase 1/2 pompe clinical data expected in 2Q17 and 3Q17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.