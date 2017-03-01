BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics reiterates full-year 2017 financial guidance

March 1 Amicus Therapeutics Inc:

* Amicus Therapeutics announces full-year 2016 financial results and corporate updates

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc- target enrollment achieved in phase 1/2 pompe study, additional data expected in 2q17 and 3q17

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc- phase 3 EB program remains on track for topline data in mid-2017

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc- reiterated full-year 2017 financial guidance

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc- cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $330.4 million at December 31, 2016

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - company expects full-year 2017 net operating cash spend of between $175 million to $200 million

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - expects full-year 2017 total net cash spend of between $200 million and $225 million

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - current cash position is anticipated to fund ongoing operations into second half of 2018