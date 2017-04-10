版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports 16.8 pct stake in Alcobra Ltd

April 10 Alcobra Ltd:

* Amir Efrati reports 16.8 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as on April 6, 2017

* Amir Efrati had previously reported 12 percent stake in alcobra ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2p08UiQ) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐