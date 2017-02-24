版本:
BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports passive stake of 9 pct in Alcobra Ltd

Feb 24 Alcobra Ltd:

* Amir Efrati reports passive stake of 9 percent in alcobra ltd as on Feb. 22, 2017

* Amir Efrati had previously reported passive stake of 7.5 percent in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2mm7QV0) Further company coverage:
