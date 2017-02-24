BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports passive stake of 9 pct in Alcobra Ltd

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Alcobra Ltd:
* Amir Efrati reports passive stake of 9 percent in alcobra ltd as on Feb. 22, 2017
* Amir Efrati had previously reported passive stake of 7.5 percent in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2mm7QV0) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock