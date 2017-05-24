版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 22:04 BJT

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP

May 24 Amira Nature Foods Ltd

* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
