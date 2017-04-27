BRIEF-Amkor Technology reports 5 pct rise in Q1 sales

April 27 Amkor Technology Inc-
* Amkor Technology reports financial results for the first
quarter 2017
* Amkor Technology Inc qtrly gross margin 15.6%
* Q1 sales rose 5 percent to $914 million
* Amkor Technology Inc - looking ahead to q2, we expect that
revenues will increase around 9% sequentially
* Amkor Technology Inc - expect to complete our acquisition
of nanium in q2
* Amkor Technology Inc sees q2 net sales of $955 million to
$1.035 billion, up 5% to 13% from prior quarter
* Amkor Technology Inc sees q2 gross margin of 16% to 20%
* Amkor Technology Inc - sees full year capital expenditures
of around $500 million, unchanged from our previous forecast
* Amkor Technology Inc sees q2 net income of $86 million to
$125 million, or $0.36 to $0.52 per share (includes gain from
sale of our k1 factory)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $902.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $978.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amkor Technology Inc qtrly loss per share $0.04
