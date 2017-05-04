版本:
BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Services reports Q1 earnings per share $0.65

May 4 AMN Healthcare Services Inc

* AMN Healthcare announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65

* Q1 revenue $495 million versus i/b/e/s view $493.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* AMN Healthcare Services Inc sees second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenue $486 million - $492 million

* Q2 revenue view $494.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AMN Healthcare Services Inc sees second-quarter 2017 outlook consolidated revenue $486 million - $492 million

* AMN Healthcare Services Inc sees second-quarter 2017 gross margin 32.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
