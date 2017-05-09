版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp Q1 loss per share $0.39

May 9 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp:

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.39

* Q1 sales $103.5 million versus $63.6 million

* Ampco-Pittsburgh - while we remain cautious of inventory re-stocking effects versus recovery in end markets, expect improved performance in 2017 versus 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐