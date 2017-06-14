版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp says suspends quarterly dividend

June 14 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces suspension of quarterly dividend and new board members

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces suspension of quarterly dividend and new board members

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - appointment of Elizabeth Fessenden and Ann Whitty expands board to 13 directors

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - decision to suspend dividend to preserve liquidity for investments in and for repayment of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐