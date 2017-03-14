版本:
BRIEF-Ampco-Pittsburgh Q4 loss per share $3.51

March 14 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp:

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $3.51

* Qtrly consolidated sales $92.1 million versus $55.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
