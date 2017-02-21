BRIEF-Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose

Feb 21 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose

* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc - CRL identifies issues including user human factors study, device evaluation, and other items that need to be addressed

* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc - Will continue to offer Naloxone in pre-filled syringes while we pursue NDA for Intranasal Naloxone