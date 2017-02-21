BRIEF-Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose

BRIEF-Colony Northstar says board authorized redemption of preferred stock
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
Feb 21 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc - CRL identifies issues including user human factors study, device evaluation, and other items that need to be addressed
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc - Will continue to offer Naloxone in pre-filled syringes while we pursue NDA for Intranasal Naloxone
* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane