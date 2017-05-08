BRIEF-Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 earnings per share $0.02

May 8 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reports financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $56.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.2 million

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals - a decrease in production at ims facility resulted in a sales order backlog of approximately $8.0 million as of March 31, 2017