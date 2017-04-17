版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二

BRIEF-Amphenol CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 mln vs. $7.3 mln in 2015

April 17 Amphenol Corp

* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage:
