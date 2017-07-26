FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Amphenol Corporation reports Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.80
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 中午12点23分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Amphenol Corporation reports Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.80

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Amphenol Corp:

* Second quarter 2017 record results and increase in dividend reported by amphenol corporation

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.80

* Q2 sales $1.667 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.61 billion

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.79

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.05 to $3.09

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $1.7 billion to $1.74 billion

* Sees FY 2017 sales $6.62 billion to $6.7 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases quarterly dividend by 19 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amphenol Corp - board of directors has approved an increase in company's quarterly dividend from $0.16 to $0.19 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.97, revenue view $6.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below