版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Ampio Pharmaceuticals amends warrant agreement

March 28 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ampio Pharmaceuticals amends warrant agreement

* Ampio Pharmaceuticals- entered into waiver, consent letter agreement with CVI Investments amending terms of warrants previously issued to CVI on Sept. 1, 2016

* Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc - under waiver and consent agreement, CVI waived right to have its warrant exercise price reduced

* Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc - Under agreement, number of Ampio shares of common stock underlying warrant increased in event company secures any financing

* Ampio Pharmaceuticals- in return, co agreed to reduce exercise price of original warrants from $1.00 per share to $0.40 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐