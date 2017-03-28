BRIEF-Ampio Pharmaceuticals amends warrant agreement

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
March 28 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ampio Pharmaceuticals amends warrant agreement
* Ampio Pharmaceuticals- entered into waiver, consent letter agreement with CVI Investments amending terms of warrants previously issued to CVI on Sept. 1, 2016
* Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc - under waiver and consent agreement, CVI waived right to have its warrant exercise price reduced
* Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc - Under agreement, number of Ampio shares of common stock underlying warrant increased in event company secures any financing
* Ampio Pharmaceuticals- in return, co agreed to reduce exercise price of original warrants from $1.00 per share to $0.40 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03
SAO PAULO, May 24 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.