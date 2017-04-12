版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Amplify Snack Brands Inc files federal trademark infringement and unfair competition lawsuit on Snyders-Lance

April 12 Amplify Snack Brands Inc:

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc says filed federal trademark infringement and unfair competition lawsuit on Snyders-Lance

* Amplify Snack Brands -filed lawsuit to halt Snyders-Lance's deceptive use & importation of popcorn products copying co's Skinnypop popcorn trademark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
