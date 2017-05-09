BRIEF-Amplify Snack Brands reports Q1 sales $87.2 million

May 9 Amplify Snack Brands Inc

* Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 sales $87.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 net sales of $404 million to $420 million

* For full year 2017 company reiterated its financial guidance for net sales and adjusted EBITDA

* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.42 to $0.50

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $404.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amplify Snack Brands - Continues to expect to generate about 45% of its annual 2017 net sales in first half of 2017 and 55% in second half of 2017