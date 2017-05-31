版本:
BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences appoints Paul C. Grint, M.D. as CEO

May 31 Ampliphi Biosciences Corp

* Ampliphi biosciences appoints paul c. Grint, m.d. As chief executive officer

* Says ceo m. Scott salka resigned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
