BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences prices 6.9 mln shares of its common stock at $1.50/shr

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 4 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
* Announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6.9 million shares of its common stock at $1.50 per share
* AmpliPhi Biosciences - for each pre-funded warrant AmpliPhi sells, number of shares of common stock co is offering will be decreased on a 1-for-1 basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)