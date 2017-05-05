版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 11:47 BJT

BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences prices 6.9 mln shares of its common stock at $1.50/shr

May 4 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp

* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants

* Announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6.9 million shares of its common stock at $1.50 per share

* AmpliPhi Biosciences - for each pre-funded warrant AmpliPhi sells, number of shares of common stock co is offering will be decreased on a 1-for-1 basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐