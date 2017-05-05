BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences prices 6.9 mln shares of its common stock at $1.50/shr

May 4 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp

* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants

* Announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6.9 million shares of its common stock at $1.50 per share

* AmpliPhi Biosciences - for each pre-funded warrant AmpliPhi sells, number of shares of common stock co is offering will be decreased on a 1-for-1 basis