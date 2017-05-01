BRIEF-Ampliphi Biosciences says had cash and cash equivalents of $2.2 mln as of March 31

May 1 Ampliphi Biosciences Corp
* Ampliphi Biosciences Corp - Ampliphi had cash and cash
equivalents of $2.2 million as of March 31, 2017
* Ampliphi Biosciences Corp - filed its Australian tax
return and now expects receipt of a $1.8 million tax incentive
payment early in Q3 of 2017
* Ampliphi Biosciences Corp - has made operational changes
that are expected to reduce cash expenditures in 2017
* Ampliphi - expects to provide personalized phage therapies
to patients suffering from multidrug-resistant infections who
have failed prior therapies
* Ampliphi Biosciences - also seeking to advance chronic
rhinosinusitis, preclinical cystic fibrosis programs through
partnerships, non-dilutive funding
