BRIEF-AMREP Q3 earnings per share $0.02

March 15 Amrep Corp

* Amrep reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $9.777 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
