BRIEF-AMRI posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.34

Feb 21 Albany Molecular Research Inc

* AMRI announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 outlook

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 loss per share $0.37

* Q4 revenue rose 51 percent to $191.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP diluted EPS $1.08 to $1.20

* Sees 2017 GAAP diluted loss per share $0.28 to $0.16

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $763.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Albany Molecular Research Inc - sees 2017 capital expenditures $35 million to $40 million

* Albany Molecular Research Inc sees 2017 revenue $710 million to $740 million