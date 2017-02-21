BRIEF-AMRI posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.34

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Albany Molecular Research Inc
* AMRI announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 outlook
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 loss per share $0.37
* Q4 revenue rose 51 percent to $191.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP diluted EPS $1.08 to $1.20
* Sees 2017 GAAP diluted loss per share $0.28 to $0.16
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $763.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Albany Molecular Research Inc - sees 2017 capital expenditures $35 million to $40 million
* Albany Molecular Research Inc sees 2017 revenue $710 million to $740 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett