版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-Amri Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

May 9 Albany Molecular Research Inc:

* Albany Molecular Research Inc - company confirms 2017 financial guidance

* Amri announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 loss per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue rose 55 percent to $163.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $720.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐