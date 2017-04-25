版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 17:33 BJT

BRIEF-AMS AG is now is more confident that all projects are ramping - conf call

April 25 AMS AG:

* Now is more confident that all projects are ramping - conference call

* Upside on mid-term outlook related to all AMS business, sees better design pipeline- conf call

* On 3D sensing solutions in automotive: sees opportunities after 2020, sees interest in customers already - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐