1 天前
BRIEF-AMS expects sales from 'major customer' to grow above 30pct of total sales
2017年7月25日 / 上午9点13分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-AMS expects sales from 'major customer' to grow above 30pct of total sales

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Ams Ag

* AMS CFO says sees major customer growing in revenue for the company, too early to say, definitely above 30 percent

* AMS CFO says sees higher gross margins in non consumer business, but higher operating expenses

* AMS CFO says sees lower margins in consumer business, but also lower operating expenses

* AMS CEO says both consumer and non consumer margins should lead to 30 percent plus operating margin targetted

* AMS CEO says we are fully on track in our ramp up, comfortable with dealing with customer demand

* AMS CEO says potentially we could go up to $10 per mobile phone 3d sensing content for higher mobile phone models

* AMS CFO says expects research and development costs to rise in absolute terms, lower in relative terms; eventually to lower than 16 to 18 percent of sales

* AMS CFO says we see additional ramp ups in production in 2018, we see payback from investments in less than 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

