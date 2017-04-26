版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-AMSC sees Q1 2018 revenue $8 mln-$9 mln

April 26 American Superconductor Corp

* AMSC announces preliminary financial results

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $15 million to $16 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $74 million to $75 million

* Sees q1 2018 revenue $8.0 million to $9.0 million

* American Superconductor Corp - net loss and non-gaap net loss for q4 of fiscal 2016 are both expected to be higher than its previous guidance

* Q4 revenue view $24.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $88.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐