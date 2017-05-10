BRIEF-Amtech reports Q2 revenue $32.9 million

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Amtech Systems Inc
* Amtech reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue $32.9 million versus $22.5 million
* March 31, 2017 backlog is $87 million, a 67 percent increase since December 31, 2016
* Revenue in second half of fiscal 2017 is expected to be much higher than in first half of this fiscal year
* Company expects revenues for quarter ending June 30, 2017 to be in range of $39 to $42 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)