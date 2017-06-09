BRIEF-Amtrust Financial enters agreements to sell shares in National General Holdings

June 9 Amtrust Financial Services Inc
* Amtrust Financial Services, inc. Enters agreements to
sell shares in national general holdings corp.
* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - deal for approximately
$211.7 million
* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - entered into agreements
to sell 10.6 million shares it owns in national general holdings
corp
* Amtrust - will invest funds from sale in accordance with
both company's overall corporate investment guidelines as well
as individual subsidiary's investment guidelines
* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - to sell common shares of
nghc at a price of $20.00 per share
* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - pre-tax gain on sale of
shares will be approximately $76 million
