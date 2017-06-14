版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Amunix Operating Inc says FDA has accepted Bioverativ's IND application for BIVV001

June 14 Bioverativ Inc

* Bioverativ announces FDA acceptance of investigational new drug application for BIVV001, a novel, long-acting FVIII hemophilia therapeutic utilizing amunix XTEN® half-life extension technology

* Amunix Operating Inc says FDA has accepted Bioverativ's IND application for BIVV001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐