BRIEF-Amyris announces key advancements under Darpa multi-year technology investment agreement

May 2 Amyris Inc

* Amyris inc says announces key advancements under darpa multi-year technology investment agreement

* Amyris inc says development and optimization of metabolic networks to 26 metabolic intermediates and many different pathways beyond terpenoids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
