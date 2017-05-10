版本:
BRIEF-Amyris on-track to double revenue for vitamin e partnership

May 10 Amyris Inc:

* Amyris on-track to double revenue for vitamin e partnership with nenter & announces exclusive vitamin a license with royal DSM

* Amyris Inc- expects 2017 shipments to nenter to be about $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
