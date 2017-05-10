BRIEF-Amyris on-track to double revenue for vitamin e partnership

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Amyris Inc:
* Amyris on-track to double revenue for vitamin e partnership with nenter & announces exclusive vitamin a license with royal DSM
* Amyris Inc- expects 2017 shipments to nenter to be about $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit