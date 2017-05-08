BRIEF-Amyris says entered into securities purchase agreement with certain investors

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Amyris Inc
* Amyris inc - on may 8, 2017, amyris, inc. Entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors - sec filing
* Amyris inc expects net proceeds from sale of securities to be about $44.5 million
* Amyris inc - intends to use about $9.5 million of net proceeds from offering for redemption of convertible notes issued by co in dec 2016 and april 2017
* Amyris inc says to sell 22,140 shares of co's s series a 17.38% convertible preferred stock, about 65,203 shares of co's series b 17.38% convertible preferred stock Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qh9WLa) Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.