公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二

BRIEF-Amyris says entered securities purchase agreement with private investor

April 17 Amyris Inc:

* Amyris Inc -on april 13, entered into securities purchase agreement between co,private investor relating to sale of up to $15 million of convertible notes

* Amyris Inc - convertible notes are convertible into shares of the company’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $1.90 per share Source text - bit.ly/2nWoSxm Further company coverage:
