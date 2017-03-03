BRIEF-Amyris says on Feb. 27, Co and Total Amyris Biosolutions B.V. entered into first amendment to research and development note

March 3 Amyris Inc

* Amyris inc- on february 27, 2017, company and total amyris biosolutions b.v. Entered into a first amendment to research and development note - sec filing

* Amyris inc - pursuant to first amendment, parties agreed to extend maturity date of research and development note from march 1, 2017 to may 15, 2017