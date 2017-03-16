版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Anaconda Mining reports over $5.6 mln in Q3 gold sales revenue

March 16 Anaconda Mining Inc

* Sells nearly 3,600 ounces of gold and generates over $5.6 mln in gold sales revenue in Q3 FY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
