BRIEF-Anaconda Mining says Institutional Investor Services recommends shareholders vote for proposed plan of arrangement with Orex

April 24 Anaconda Mining Inc

* Anaconda mining - institutional investor services recommended shareholders of anaconda and securityholders of orex vote for proposed plan of arrangement between cos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
