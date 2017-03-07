BRIEF-Anadarko announces 2017 initial capital program and guidance

March 7 Anadarko Petroleum Corp:
* Anadarko announces 2017 initial capital program and
guidance
* Announced 2017 initial capital program of $4.5 to $4.7
billion
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - expected 25-percent increase in
oil sales volumes in 2017 relative to prior year
* Anadarko Petroleum-in 2017, plan to allocate about 80
percent of total capital program toward our U.S. Onshore
upstream and midstream activities
* Expect current 2017 U.S. Onshore capital allocation to
deliver significant oil growth toward end of year
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - in 2017, Anadarko expects to
invest approximately $1.1 billion in its deepwater gulf of
Mexico, Algeria and Ghana assets
* Anadarko Petroleum- during year, plans to drill up to 10
exploration/appraisal wells in deepwater gulf of Mexico, Côte
D'ivoire, and Colombia
* Anadarko Petroleum - in 2017, expects to invest about $770
million in its deepwater and international exploration program
and LNG project in Mozambique
* Expects to benefit from a full year of production from
recently acquired Freeport-Mcmoran properties
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - sees 2017 initial sales-volume
expectations 235 - 239 mmboe
