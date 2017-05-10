版本:
BRIEF-Anadarko announces leadership changes

May 10 Anadarko Petroleum Corp:

* Anadarko announces leadership changes

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - named Daniel E. Brown executive vice president, international and deepwater operations

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - named Bradley J. Holly executive vice president, U.S. onshore exploration and production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
