1 小时前
BRIEF-Anadarko announces Q2 loss per share $0.76
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
2017年7月24日 / 晚上8点19分 / 1 小时前

BRIEF-Anadarko announces Q2 loss per share $0.76

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Anadarko announces second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.76

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - Qtrly sales volume of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLS) 57 million boe, or an average of 631,000 boe per day​

* Reducing level of investments by $300 million for full year

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - Qtrly total revenue $2,716 million versus $1,915 million

* Anadarko Petroleum - Adjusting FY sales-volume guidance to reflect recent divestitures and deferred production associated with Colorado response

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp sees Q3 total sales volume 630 — 652‍​ mboe/d

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp sees FY total sales volume ‍​633 — 644 mboe/d

* Anadarko petroleum corp - sees q3 apc capital expenditures $ 1,100 million to $1,200 million

* Still expecting to exit year at around 150,000 barrels of oil per day from delaware and DJ Basins combined

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - Sees 2017 APC capital expenditures $4,200 million to $4,400 million

* Anadarko Petroleum - Current market conditions require lower capital intensity given volatility of margins realized in this operating environment

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - ‍net cash provided by operating activities in Q2 of 2017 was $857 million​

* Q2 revenue view $2.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - ‍still expecting to average approximately 130,000 barrels of oil per day in deepwater gulf of mexico for FY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

