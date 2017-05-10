版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Anadarko declares dividend

May 10 Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Anadarko declares dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.05per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐