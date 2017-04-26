BRIEF-Anadarko issues statement regarding Colorado operations

April 26 Anadarko Petroleum Corp-
* Anadarko issues statement regarding Colorado operations
* Says provided statement regarding home explosion and fire
in firestone, colo., that occurred on april 17
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - it has taken proactive measures
to shut in all vertical wells across counties in northeast
colorado where it operates
* Anadarko Petroleum - wells will remain shut in until
company's field personnel can conduct additional inspections and
testing of associated equipment
* Says anadarko currently anticipates investigation process
will take two to four weeks, depending on weather
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - shut wells currently account for
total production of about 13,000 net barrels of oil equivalent
per day
