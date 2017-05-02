BRIEF-Anadarko issues statement regarding Firestone accident

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
* Anadarko issues statement regarding Firestone accident
* Provides statement regarding Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District's results of investigation into accident in firestone
* Says "Last week we shut in our vertical wells in oak meadows area and throughout basin"
* Will also continue to work with Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission on additional steps or actions agency deems necessary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.