BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum plans to use cash stockpile on midstream projects

July 25 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Chief Executive Al Walker says has earmarked $6 billion cash stockpile for midstream and related opportunities

* CEO says upstream projects should need to grow through cash flow

* Anadarko Petroleum says timing for final investment decision on Mozambique LNG project will be dictated by market conditions

* Anadarko Petroleum says oilfield service costs outside Delaware Basin are flat or down

* Anadarko Petroleum says has six fracking crews operating in Delaware Basin currently