公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum reports Q1 loss per share $0.58

May 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Anadarko announces first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anadarko Petroleum qtrly sales volume of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (ngls) totaled 72 million boe, or an average of 795,000 boe per day

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - qtrly total revenues $3,767 million versus $1,674 million

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp sees Q2 total sales volumes 57-59 mmboe; sees FY total sales volumes 235-239 mmboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
