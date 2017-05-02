BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum reports Q1 loss per share $0.58

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
* Anadarko announces first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.58
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anadarko Petroleum qtrly sales volume of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (ngls) totaled 72 million boe, or an average of 795,000 boe per day
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - qtrly total revenues $3,767 million versus $1,674 million
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp sees Q2 total sales volumes 57-59 mmboe; sees FY total sales volumes 235-239 mmboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.