中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六

BRIEF-Analog Devices on March 10, 2017, in connection with Linear Technology Corp merger, co entered into bridge credit agreement

March 10 Analog Devices Inc:

* Analog Devices - on march 10, 2017, in connection with Linear Technology Corp merger, co entered into bridge credit agreement - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2mbHEw1) Further company coverage:
