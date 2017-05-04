版本:
BRIEF-Analog Devices says received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer

May 4 Analog Devices Inc

* Analog Devices - received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 2 million shares co's stock at $74.25/share in cash

* Analog Devices Inc - analog devices does not endorse TRC Capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qxjhhH) Further company coverage:
