BRIEF-Anaptysbio plans to seek regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 studies of anb019

April 6 Anaptysbio Inc:

* Anaptysbio Inc- plans to seek regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 studies of anb019 in patients with gpp and ppp during 2018

* Anaptysbio - announced first-in-human dosing of proprietary anti-interleukin-36 receptor antibody, anb019, in a healthy volunteer phase 1 clinical trial

* Anaptysbio - top-line data are expected during second half of 2017 for anb019 phase 1 trial