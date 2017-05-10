BRIEF-Anavex Q2 loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Anavex Life Sciences Corp
* Anavex reports fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.04
* Anavex life sciences corp - cash and equivalents of $23.4 million at march 31, 2017, compared to $9.2 million at september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit