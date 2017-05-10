版本:
BRIEF-Anavex Q2 loss per share $0.04

May 10 Anavex Life Sciences Corp

* Anavex reports fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Anavex life sciences corp - cash and equivalents of $23.4 million at march 31, 2017, compared to $9.2 million at september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
