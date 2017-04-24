版本:
BRIEF-Anchor Bancorp Q3 earnings per share $0.29

April 24 Anchor Bancorp Inc

* Anchor Bancorp reports net income of $702,000 or $0.29 per diluted share for the third fiscal quarter of 2017

* Anchor Bancorp Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* Anchor Bancorp Inc - net interest income before provision for loan losses increased 12.3% to $4.2 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
