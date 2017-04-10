版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Anconia completes acquisition of Grenfell Gold Property, Kirkland Lake, Ontario

April 10 Anconia Resources Corp -

* Exercising its option to obtain a 100% ownership interest in Grenfell Gold property in Kirkland Lake, Ontario

* Anconia holds a 60% interest in this property under an earn in - option agreement executed in 2014

* Anconia will issue 5 million common shares to Cadillac Ventures Holdings ("cadillac") to acquire remaining 40% of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
