BRIEF-Anconia completes acquisition of Grenfell Gold Property, Kirkland Lake, Ontario

April 10 Anconia Resources Corp -

* Exercising its option to obtain a 100% ownership interest in Grenfell Gold property in Kirkland Lake, Ontario

* Anconia holds a 60% interest in this property under an earn in - option agreement executed in 2014

* Anconia will issue 5 million common shares to Cadillac Ventures Holdings ("cadillac") to acquire remaining 40% of property