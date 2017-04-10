BRIEF-Anconia completes acquisition of Grenfell Gold Property, Kirkland Lake, Ontario

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
April 10 Anconia Resources Corp -
* Exercising its option to obtain a 100% ownership interest in Grenfell Gold property in Kirkland Lake, Ontario
* Anconia holds a 60% interest in this property under an earn in - option agreement executed in 2014
* Anconia will issue 5 million common shares to Cadillac Ventures Holdings ("cadillac") to acquire remaining 40% of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022